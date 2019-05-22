Low-income students in Dubuque receive most suspensions, expulsions state data shows

New state data details chronic absenteeism and breaks down suspensions and expulsions for every school in the state, and Dubuque's data mirrors most of the state's.

In Dubuque, a disproportionate rate of black and minority students miss at least 10-percent of school days. Those students are also suspended and expelled more often than white students.

However, low-income students see the highest rate of discipline issues, accounting for 76 percent of all suspensions and expulsions in Dubuque.

The district's equity liaison says those students come to school with more trauma or risk factors than others. The district gives teachers training on how to help those students, "to help understand, like what is it like to grow up living in poverty, and what are some of the effects of facing adversity or trauma in a young person's life, and how we can work with children in a way that's more supportive and less confrontational," Mae Hingtgen explained.

