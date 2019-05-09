Low income heating program to end Monday

Monday marks the end of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

It prevents people who qualify for the program from having their heat turned off during the winter months, even if they can’t pay the bills in time. Normally, this period extends from November 1 to April 30, but this year it was extended to May 13.

The Iowa Utilities Board is reminding people in LIHEAP to contact their heating utility to discuss payment options to avoid disconnection. Those disconnections could start as early as next Tuesday.