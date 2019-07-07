Low humidity continues through Monday

Expect a nice evening ahead across Eastern Iowa. Low humidity continues across the area through tomorrow. Lows tonight drop into the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow will reach the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

A frontal system will start to approach the area Tuesday bringing the chance of scattered rain and storms through Wednesday. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Dry end to the week with highs dropping to the low 80s for Thursday. Enjoy the below average temperatures, heat & humidity return by the next week.