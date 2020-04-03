Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program application period extended

The Iowa Department of Human Rights said it is extending the application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

The deadline is now May 31, 2020, due to the coronavirus and the State of Iowa Public Health Disaster Emergency.

The department said some Iowans have lost their jobs or faced reduced unemployment which could lead to difficulty in paying utility bills.

Families in a tough situation can apply for the Energy Assistance Program at their local community action agency, which can help pay a portion of their utility bills.

Eligibility is based on household size and income. Anyone facing difficulty in paying their utility bill is encouraged to contact their local agency.

