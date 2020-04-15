Louisa County officials reminds residents of proper ways to limit COVID-19 spread amid outbreak

Officials in an eastern Iowa county that is seeing a spike in positive test results for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus is reminding its residents to practice appropriate techniques to limit its spread.

Entrance to the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction (KWQC)

Louisa County Public Health said that it had 166 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 15, 2020. 148 of those cases are related to an outbreak at a Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction.

About 1.5% of the total population of Louisa County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The county said that it is working with the food processing plant and state officials to get people tested and do contract tracing to help limit community spread from that outbreak as much as possible.

The department issued guidance reminding people in Louisa County to practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible. Try to only send one person on essential errands like groceries or medication. Everyone should wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you are feeling ill, even with minor symptoms, you should stay home. Cover your coughs and sneezes either with a tissue or into your elbow.

If you believe you have coronavirus symptoms like cough, fever, or shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider before trying to go to the office.

37 of the positive COVID-19 cases in the county are considered recovered.