Loughlin, Giannulli set for October trial in college scam

TV actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will go on trial in October on charges that they bribed their daughters' way into the University of Southern California.

A federal judge in Boston set trial dates on Thursday for the famous couple and other prominent parents charged in the sweeping college admissions bribery scheme. It comes a day after defense attorneys claimed that new evidence supports Loughlin and Giannulli's claim that they believed their payments were legitimate donations.

Loughlin will be tried with six other parents starting Oct. 5. The remaining parents are scheduled to go on trial in January 2021.