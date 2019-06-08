Lots of sunshine today, with more clouds and showers Sunday

Clear skies continue until Sunday, when a general increase in cloudiness and a slight chance of showers develops by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s today, upper 70s to around 80 on Sunday. Things turn cooler for the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly dry except for Wednesday with a chance for showers. A pattern change is coming toward the end of the week, with warmer temperatures and renewed shower and storm chances.