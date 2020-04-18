Lots of sunshine pairs with gusty winds to make for a mild day

Friday morning's snowfall across much of the area will be a distant memory this weekend, as temperatures get much closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Expect a lot of sunshine for your Saturday, coupled with southwest winds that will be gusty at times. These will combine to make much milder temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Overnight tonight, a weak cold front moves through late. It will not have much moisture to work with, so just an increase of clouds and wind shift can be expected, dropping highs into the low to mid 50s to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures through the week remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s, with the warmest readings around mid-week. Slight chances for showers fill in the last half of the week, though there will be plenty of dry time, too.