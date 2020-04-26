Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures to wrap up the weekend

Our very nice finish to the weekend is still on track today, with abundant sunshine and lighter winds to give it a very spring-like feel.

Expect a few clouds to develop this afternoon, but highs should reach the upper 60s with a few 70 degree readings possible.

A few more clouds move in overnight, along with the slight chance for a shower toward daybreak. That chance continues into the early part of Monday, but there should be a decent amount of dry time as well. Highs on Monday reach a few degrees higher than today.

Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and storms as a storm system moves through the state. On the back side of it, cooler temperatures on northerly winds, along with some showers, are possible Wednesday.

The rebound toward the weekend is quick, with highs back near or above normal.