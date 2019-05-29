Lots of clouds today, only a slight chance of rain

Plan on another cool May day with highs struggling to get back to the 70s across the vast majority of eastern Iowa.

While the widespread moisture is now well to the east, the low pressure system itself still has yet to move through and it'll do that later today into tonight. This may generate another bout of scattered showers and storms. However, the areal extent will be much lower (generally pretty scattered) and additional rainfall amounts will be light.

There still may be a few showers around on Thursday, too. Given how wet the ground is, patches of fog may be found later tonight and again later tomorrow night. Friday still looks dry and quiet with highs approaching 80.