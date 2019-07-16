Lost Island to open a new theme park as part of $100 million expansion

A multi-million dollar expansion to the Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo could be a big boost to eastern Iowa's entertainment industry.

This week, the owners of Lost Island announced plans to build a $100 million theme park, also in Waterloo. The new Lost Island Theme Park will be along East Shaulis Road, which is right across the street from the Lost Island Waterpark.

The current water park attracts people from all over the country. The Dare family lives in New Orleans and is back in the Cedar Valley visiting family.

"It's amazing, I wish they had stuff like this when I was growing up maybe I wouldn't have moved away," Jami Dare said. "But, it's awesome when we come back."

Community leaders hope attractions, like the proposed park, not only keep people in town but bring others to the area.

"We know, from a workforce recruitment standpoint, the priorities for workers to look at communities look at positions and recreation and things to do besides work are high on the list,” Grow Cedar Valley CEO Cary Darrah said.

Grow Cedar Valley says the new theme park will be beneficial for employers.

Eventually, officials say magical lands filled with rides and attractions will be on the property. And the staff will work with employers to let them know about the new attractions. It could help fill an employee shortage.

"We just recently helped one of our larger employers reach a candidate in another urban area and when they saw some of amenities that we could personalize for them he let me know they were able to get that recruit they were looking for,” Darrah said.

For families, it's an area they look forward to visiting each summer.

"They're excited about the Go Carts, they haven't done that yet. They love the slides and keeps them entertained and them busy and that's all I could ask for,” Dare said.

The new addition could open in 2022.