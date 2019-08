The planned Lost Island Theme Park is now closer to city council approval.

The Waterloo Board of Adjustment voted unanimously to recommend the land rezoning for the park.

The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would have attractions on nearly 200 acres of farmland south of the water park and the Isle Casino Waterloo.

The project is estimated to cost $100 million and a planned opening date in summer of 2022.

City Council will take up the proposal Monday night.