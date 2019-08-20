Loras College professor receives grant to expand cancer research

A Loras College professor is trying to make exercise a routine part of cancer treatment, and a large grant will allow him to expand and continue his research.

Loras College professor Keith Thraen-Borowski recently received a $330,000 grant to continue his cancer research. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

Keith Thraen-Borowski is studying the effectiveness of physical activity on improving the quality of life in his Cancer Research in Exercise Science Laboratory (CARES Lab).

When people are diagnosed with cancer, doctors will quickly figure out a treatment plan. However, Thraen-Borowski said exercise is usually not a part of that conversation and he wants to change that.

"They’re talking to somebody about the mental health, they’re talking to someone about the treatment options," Thraen-Borowski said. "I also want them to be referred to me because we have enough data to suggest that physical activity can help individuals not only with their quality of life but with their prognosis."

He has worked with 30 patients over a year and a half period. He said many people want to improve their lives in the most simple ways: to be able to pick up their grandkids or go to the grocery store without getting winded. His clinical trial is all about building up strength so people can have a better quality of life.

Thraen-Borowski said he thinks this work is especially important to do in a more rural area because these clinical trials usually only happen in towns with large universities or hospitals.

Recently, Thraen-Borowski received a $330,000 grant to build a lab at Loras so he can help more patients.

"We could potentially fund students to work in the lab, we can get some project assistants, we can get more space, we can get more equipment, we can do a lot more to get more patients in which is a big part of this," Thraen-Borowski said.

The lab should be up and running in the spring of 2020, and the grant should fund the program for another three years.