Loras College professor announces bid for Dubuque City Council

Loras College professor Brad Cavanagh has announced his bid to serve on the Dubuque City Council. Cavanagh will seek the Ward 4 seat.

The Dubuque native is an Associate Professor of Social Work at Loras College. In 2018, he ran for the Iowa House District 100 seat against Democrat Lindsay James, who went on to win the general election.

According to a press release, Cavanagh said he decided to run because of the support he saw in his bid for the Iowa House.

“My decision to run became clear following months of encouragement from people throughout 4th Ward neighborhoods. I am humbled by the broad base of supporters pledging to turn their support into action for our campaign,” he said in the release.

He wants to focus on improving the economy for the people in his ward.

“This is our time to focus on public-private partnerships that improve our local economy, train and attract a skilled workforce and more," he said. "We must ensure that prosperity reaches every neighborhood."

Cavanagh serves on the City of Dubuque Housing Commission, the Dubuque County Food Policy Council and the Board of Directors of The Fountain of Youth.