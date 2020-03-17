Looking back to 2012’s record warm March weather

Saturday, March 17th, 2012 carries the record for the warmest St. Patrick’s Day on record in eastern Iowa. Highs were in the lower to middle 80s.

This wasn’t a small event, either, as the entire Midwest experienced it. Temperatures were about 30 to 35 degrees above normal and readings in the mid-70s were found as far north as Duluth, Minnesota. Minneapolis reached a record high of 80!

That push of record heat relaxed in April and May but quickly returned for the summer. It was one of the hottest summers on record. Rainfall was also hard to find as drought became widespread.