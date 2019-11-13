Look for some snow later today

The next system moving into eastern Iowa is the main focus for today. While snow amounts will be on the light end, the road impacts will probably still be there and worth monitoring as the day goes on. There is a good chance that a quick-hitting narrow band of moderate snow may develop and if you happen to be under this localized band, visibility may be briefly reduced. Plan on highs around 30. The snow should be exiting by mid-evening, leaving us dry and quiet the rest of the night.

Cropped Photo: Sienna62 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

Our weather continues to look quiet from Thursday through Saturday as highs slowly moderate from the 20s and 30s, to eventually some lower 40s. This will help melt pretty much the entire snowpack by early next week.

While there are no significant systems in the offing, several weak ones could impact the area next week.