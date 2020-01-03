Look for snow later today into tonight

Snow is still on track to move across eastern Iowa later today and especially into tonight. The snow could come down pretty good for a brief time this evening. As we've been talking about the last several days, slick roads are possible tonight into early Saturday morning. A trace to two inches of snow is expected.

Cropped Photo: Sienna62 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

This system will be gone by Saturday morning, though the wind will still be gusty through the morning. In terms of wind, though, Sunday is actually the day to watch for as gusts may be as high as 45 mph.

Whatever snow doesn't melt off on Saturday could be blown around in the wind on Sunday.