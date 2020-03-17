Longbranch Restaurant visitors told to self-isolate after DJ has confirmed case

A confirmed case of COVID-19 of a disc jockey that worked two nights at a local restaurant and bar is causing visitors to the establishment to need to self-isolate.

Longbranch Restaurant and Bar hosted the DJ on Friday, March 6, and Friday, March 13, 2020, who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Patrons and employees of the location are being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days from those dates by Linn County Public Health.

Restaurant staff has given thorough disinfection to the establishment since then.

If a visitor to the restaurant starts to feel sick, they should contact their health provider before going in for an appointment for instrucitons on what to do.