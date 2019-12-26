Long-term mortgage rates remain at historically low levels

U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week, remaining at historically low levels to prod prospective homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74% from 3.73% last week.

The benchmark rate stood at 4.55% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 3.19%, unchanged from last week.

For the year, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.9%, the fourth-lowest annual rate since Freddie Mac began the survey in 1971.