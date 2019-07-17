Long-awaited skate park open in Dubuque

A much-anticipated skate park is now open in Dubuque. The park officially opened to the public on Monday.

People enjoy the new skate park in Dubuque on Wednesday, July 17. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

A group called Kids in Dubuque Skate (K.I.D.S.) is responsible for getting this built. It petitioned the city council to partner on the project.

The city contributed $600,000 while the group raised more than $200,000.

BMX rider and K.I.D.S. member Jason Henkel said everyone is really enjoying it, but that it's taking some getting used to. He said most riders in Dubuque are used to using ramps made out of wood, which is different than riding on cement.

"There's a little bit of a learning curve," Henkel said. "I came here today, and I haven't been this excited to ride in a very long time, but I'm riding worse than I have in a very long time because it's all new. It's a totally different kind of riding."

The park is designed for not only skateboards, but also bikes, scooters, and rollerblades. It's open during Flora Park hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.