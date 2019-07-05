Lone Tree business closed indefinitely after fire late Wednesday night

A business in Lone Tree is closed after a fire started less than two days ago.

Ownership at the Blue Top Tap says the fire happened around midnight going into the Fourth of July.

No one was hurt in the fire, which they said took hours to finally put out. Steve Elder, co-owner of Blue Top Tap, told TV9 investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, but there is a lot of water damage inside.

"Well it's kind of disappointing, I mean the amount of water they had to use to put out the fire was substantial," Elder said. "So it's kind of a mess in there."

Elder said he was relieved no one was hurt, but he is still unsure when he will be able to rebuild and reopen the business. He said all they can do now is wait until the results of the investigation are confirmed.