'Logan's Law' will make it easier for Iowans to become organ donors

The Iowa Donor's Network is praising a law that Governor Kim Reynolds is set to sign Monday morning. Logan's Law is named after Logan Luft. The 15-year-old from Charles City died in an ATV crash back in 2017. His donated organs saved 5 lives.

The bill will give people the option to register as an organ donor when they get a fishing, hunting, or fur harvesting license. Members of the Iowa Donor Network hope it gets more people to sign up.

That's because it will give them more options. The Iowa Donor Network says going to the DMV, or heading to their website is currently the easiest ways to register. 73% of adults in Iowa have already signed up to become organ donors. That's above the national average, but officials say there's still a big need.

"There are about 113,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ transplant,” said Heather Butterfield with the Iowa Donor Network. “600 are waiting just hear in Iowa. People are dying, because there are not enough organs available."

Logan's family became advocates for organ donations after his death. They worked with lawmakers to help put together the bill.