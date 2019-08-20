Local veteran nonprofit looks to continue work after founder unexpectedly dies

Healing at English River Outfitters or HERO is looking at how they are going to fill the void after founder Chuck Geertz passed away Monday night.

Local veteran nonprofit looks to continue work after found unexpectedly dies

The organization focuses on helping veterans suffering from PTSD or depression and has helped thousands over the last 11 years.

“I don’t know anybody who had a bigger heart,” Dave Lewis said, holding back tears.

Lewis is the Vice President of HERO and a friend of Geertz. He is also one of the thousands of veterans HERO helped after he served 26 years with the National Guard.

“He helped bring me home,” Lewis said. “Spending a year on high alert and all of the adrenaline is in your system all the time really does change your brain.”

That’s something Geertz, a veteran himself, understood. Those who he worked with said it’s why he started HERO in the first place.

“The really cool thing about English River Outfitters organization is that the volunteers are so committed to Chuck’s memory,” Missie Forbes, a former HERO employee, said. “His legacy will go on."

The nonprofit will continue to try and help veterans but filling Geertz’s shoes isn’t going to be easy.

“It’s unfathomable,” Lewis said. “It’s going to take an army to fill his void.”

Lewis said they are still moving forward with a log cabin project. They broke ground recently and are in need of volunteers.

