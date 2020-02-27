Local travel agency wants people to make informed vacation plans

A lot of eastern Iowans enjoy taking trips this time of year to get away from the winter weather, but the Centers for Disease Control are issuing travel warnings as the number of countries with cases of the coronavirus continues to rise.

Kris May at work at Gateway Travel Agency on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

This includes a level two travel advisory for Italy, which means visitors should Practice Enhanced Precautions, including postponing nonessential travel for older adults or those with chronic medical conditions. Italy's civil defense and special commissioner for virus emergency announced Thursday afternoon that 650 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Kris and Jim May own and operate Gateway Travel Agency in Marion, and have for the past 31 years.

"Just help people unwind,” Kris said. “The world is really busy, and it's tough right now for so many people. They work hard so we provide them an opportunity to relax."

They say they're seeing people cancel their travel plans, some even months out, because they're scared of the coronavirus. May told TV9 that if someone is thinking of canceling, to be sure to check their trip insurance policy to see what the restrictions are, covered reasons for canceling, and what the cancelation penalties are. Typically, May said cancelation fees are the same regardless of when the cancelation is, whether that’s months out or just days. If booking with a tour company, she says guides would not take a tour into an unsafe area. The tour either would be rerouted or postponed.

The CDC says right now, there's a low concern for people here in Iowa of getting the virus. Dr. Tony Myers, vice president for medical affairs for Mercy Medical Center, says now the focus is on monitoring where the coronavirus is spreading.

"Given the unknowns of this, there's constant planning and re-evaluation and not just on a daily basis, but on an hourly basis," said Myers.

Myers says basic hygiene to stay healthy is essential to prevent any types of viruses from spreading. Including washing your hands, not touching your face unless your hands are clean, staying home if you're sick, and covering your cough and sneeze.

But they're still preparing. Linn County Public Health clinical branch supervisor Heather Meador said it takes coordination.

"Federal, state, local agencies, we really are working together,” Meador said. “Lots of communications occurring. We're working with our hospital partners, our medical community, schools, and businesses, to really make sure everybody has the most up to date information so we as a community can be ready to respond."

For the Mays, they say they just want people to be informed with good information, and not be scared to take a vacation, if it's safe.

"Don't let something that you're afraid might happen keep you from following your dreams. If you've always dreamed to travel, and it is not deemed as an unsafe place, go, enjoy yourself. Life is too short."

