Local tattoo shop to offer semicolon tattoos for Suicide Awareness Month

September is National Suicide Awareness Month. To help raise awareness, a local tattoo shop will be offering semicolon tattoos September 8th and 10th.

Insidious Ink Tattoos will be raising funds to go towards suicide prevention efforts for Foundation 2 Crisis Services. Foundation 2 works to prevent suicide in eastern Iowa.

Tattoos will be offered between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the tattoo shop located in Hiawatha.

The semicolon tattoo is metaphorical for when an author took a pause instead of ending the sentence. It represents mental health struggles and how important it is to bring awareness to suicide.

The minimum price to get a tattoo at Insidious Ink is $50, they will only be collecting $5 for supplies. That means that $45, per tattoo, will be donated.

They will also have temporary tattoos offered at the event as well. If you would like to schedule your tattoo, you can contact Insidious Ink Tattoos at (319) 892-3369.

Foundation 2 responds to thousands of calls each year on its crisis hotline. For anyone who might have thoughts of suicide, there is help available. Foundation 2 has a crisis line at (319) 362-2174.