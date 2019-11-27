Local sexual assault advocate says demand for services by college-age survivors at all-time high

An organization that advocates for sexual assault survivors said services they are providing to those of college-age is at an all-time high.

Riverview Center, a group with various locations in eastern Iowa that provide sexual assault survivor services for free in 14 counties. Organization-wide, they've seen an 82% increase in college-age survivors, or those between 18 and 24 years old, from 2016 to now.

Kyle Jorgensen, a senior at the University of Northern Iowa, works at the Bistro Cafe on campus. He said he feels safe for the most part.

"I do feel safe, but I do believe there could be some improvements some nights after I close here at work the lights are off in the walkways and I don't think that's safe," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen says he's more aware of those things with the increasing number of sexual assaults he's heard about on campus.

"We get all the emails about sexual assaults that happen on campus and kind of look through them, and as a senior, I see a lot more now," Jorgensen said.

While advocates with the Riverview Center say more sexual assaults may be happening, the increase they are seeing in their territory in Iowa and Illinois is based on survivors coming forward.

"Definitely, the younger audience is stepping up more," Ethan Brown, campus coordinator for the center, said. "In reality, it's always been an issue. It's just that I think our society and colleges are more willing to listen and take allegations seriously now."

This year, they have served 291 college-age survivors so far.

"We have seen a significant increase of men coming forward," Brown said.

However, he thinks that there are many more out there who aren't coming forward due to various obstacles, including being believed.

"The other part of it, beyond just being believed, is 'can anything be done?' Not everybody feels comfortable going through the criminal process," Brown said.

They are continuing to increase efforts to provide the necessary education about resources since many students aren't even aware of the rights and resources provided by Title IX.

"I was in a classroom with students a little while ago, and I asked 'do you even know what Title IX is?' And, I think one person raised their hand out of 30 people," Brown said. “Title IX is one of the rights afforded to students, and it's what is supposed to be able to protect them so most students aren't aware of what Title IX is or the resources provided to them through Title IX."

Next semester, Brown is starting a support group for survivors on the Northern Iowa campus. He encouraged other survivors to find a group whether it's on-campus or with a family or friends.

Survivors can contact the Riverview Center for help or visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network or RAINN for more on the rights for survivors under Title IX.