Sculptor in Dubuque auctions off work to raise money for meals for kids

A man in Dubuque is using his free time to auction off some of his art to raise money for Project Rooted.

Dubuque sculptor Dan Aldeman created this work to be auctioned off for money to donate to Project Rooted. Photo date: Monday, April 6, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Project Rooted is providing no-cost lunches to kids in the community who may depend on a meal from school.

Sculptor Dan Aldeman heard about the project and decided to help out. His copper artwork was auctioned off tonight for 200 dollars on Facebook. All of the proceeds are going to Project Rooted to help continue to provide those lunches.

Aldeman said right now it is about helping each other out and sharing.

"I thought maybe I can make a piece of art and put it on Facebook and just auction it off and then give the money to them to help defray the cost of what they are doing," Aldeman said.

Aldeman said his piece represents balance in our lives during this crazy time.