Local schools will not extend spring break amid coronavirus outbreak

Local school leaders decided Friday they will not extend Spring break for students amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Iowa, but parents worry it could still happen if a case turns up in Linn County.

“I hope they don’t give them too much time off,” said Jose DeJesus of Cedar Rapids.

Dejesus has two kids in the Cedar Rapids School district. School leaders said they will deep clean all 31 school buildings and offsite areas as well as sending home additional staff during the week-long break. The cleaning, however, is for influenza and not for COVID-19 because there hasn’t been a confirmed case in the county.

“We’re going to stay in alignment with the Linn County Department Public Health and the Department of Education,” said Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent. “We’re just concerned about everyone being safe and healthy.”

While Bush said they will not be closing those schools, they are prepared to do so if the Department of Public Health hands down that recommendation.

“When schools reach a certain population or absenteeism in students and staff, we can take measures in alignment with the Iowa Department of Public health to close that school so that it can be sanitized completely, the facility gets a break and of course all of the people get away from each other,” she said.

While the staff and students are away for a break and allowing for some cleaning, Dejesus said he hopes his kid’s education doesn’t fall into jeopardy due to the coronavirus.

“I would like them to go back to school on time,” he said.

Sports activities have been canceled during spring break. Daycare services will remain open.

