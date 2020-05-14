New efforts aim to keep kids engaged as 'Summer Slide' expected to be worse than ever

College Community Teacher Doreen Jones is already longing to get students back in the classroom this fall.

"The first thing we're going to do is social-emotional learning and build relationships with our kiddos because their environments have been so out of what normal is," said Jones.

She says that emotional rebuilding needs to happen before hitting the books.

"We have to make sure they are ready to learn before they are start learning," Jones added.

That's one reason the Summer Slide is expected to be so bad this year.

By the time students get back in class, a new study from the Northwest Evaluation Association projects students will have lost 30% of the literacy skills they learned this year, and up to half of their math skills.

Summer programs usually help stop that, but Ely's Library Director says those will be limited, too.

"We'll have things families can do online whether they have the means. We'll have printed packages and things to do as well," said Sarah Sellon."Instead of having the hum of 30 people in here reading for an hour a day. It will be just the six staff and I offering it to students in half-hour sessions online."

The Cedar Rapids Public Library is starting a new effort this year. It's enrolling every Cedar Rapids student automatically in a virtual summer DARE program.

"We'll have things they can do through Facebook and YouTube as well as things they can pick up from the library and then bring home and participate in," said the library's Programming Manager Kevin Delecki.

And for those, who have no or limited web access, the City's Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to offer literacy activities.

"Even ten minutes a day can make a big difference into whether students are able to maintain or grow reading proficiency and proficiency in other subjects," said Delecki.

The Cedar Rapids Library Summer program begins June 6th and goes until August 1st. All students will need is their student login, as they are already registered.

The Ely Library's program starts June 1st and goes until July 31st. People can visit Ely Library's website for more on how to register.