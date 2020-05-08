Local restaurant owner says reopening dine-in services "worth it"; acknowledges challenges

For the first time in more than a month, the front of the house at Diamond Pi Company has been just as busy as the back of the house.

"Overall sales have been up a little bit. We started pretty slow with dine-in but this Calendar week, we averaged about 20% dine in - which is pretty nice from where we were at which was zero," said Owner Eric Green.

Green says every day is different. "Some are busier than others," he said. "From 5 to 7 we are pretty busy there."

Green says when they first got the go-ahead restart dine-in services, he was surprised it was so soon but he, staff, and customers are adjusting.

"I've had some people that thank us for being open. There are some people that come to the carry out window that are usually dine-in customers, they are a little wary about coming in yet and that's ok," Green said.

One adjustment is that things have taken longer with the extra cleaning they have to do.

"Having to go and clean out the door has probably been the biggest hassle," Green added. "Servers wearing masks and gloves to tables, that's different"

Still, only being able to operate at 50% capacity has been a challenge.

"We would normally have a buffet during lunch, buffet and salad bar, and that allowed people to get in and out pretty quickly, and I think not having that has deterred some from coming in during lunch," said Green. “But we welcome the business and the change. I assume eventually we'll get back to having the buffet again and the full dining room back open again."

However, he says if they do have to shut their doors again, they are prepared for that too.

"We've done it once before, I don't see why we can't do it again," said Green.

In the long run, Green feels reopening was worth it - but like many others, they are still learning as they go.

"It was definitely worth it. I think it kind of gives us an idea of where things are going to go, gives us a little bit more experience and who knows what the new normal will be when this is all over, but it gives us a head start on it," said Green.

