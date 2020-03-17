Cedar Rapids restaurant looks to help kids in need amid coronavirus outbreak

After Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced schools, restaurants, bars, and theaters were to close until March 31, one local establishment is hoping they can pivot to helping children in need.

An example of a free lunch being provided to kids at Granite City Food and Brewing. Photo: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

The owners of Granite City in Cedar Rapids will be making about 150 sandwiches and chips for kids whose only meal might have been in school. The restaurant is closed to the public other than through delivery apps or curbside pickup, but will be donating the meals Monday through Friday.

They do need help from people to get the food where it needs to go.

“Really, the only volunteers we need is if people could call the order in and make the delivery themselves,” Mark Mussman, of Granite City Food and Brewing, said.

Mussman said they are also limiting staff during this time to help with the spread.