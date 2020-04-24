Local organizations help bridge the gap between people making homemade masks and need

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is just one of the latest non-profits to put out a request for homemade face masks for staff.

"We are asking for masks, unfortunately, our supply had run out,” said Cedar Valley Humane Society Marketing Director Jennifer Lane. "The volunteers and donors have been fantastic with creating those masks and already dropping them off at the shelter."

Lane says getting those essential items to agencies that need them isn't always an easy task.

"I think people are just a little worried and want to help and not quite sure how,” said Lane.

Patti Fields with United Way of Johnson County says that confusion of where to help is something she's seen as well.

“At first it was a lot of interest to make them but there was not necessarily a route to where they would go. At first, the hospitals were not asking for them and now they are especially for those people who are not having patient contact but still need them to protect themselves," said Fields.

Fields runs the program for homemade masks for Johnson County's Emergency Operations Center. She says there's been a big call for masks for both UIHC staff, as well as the VA hospital nonclinical staff. Her job is to help bridge the gap in communication.

"We’ve been really helping through that larger piece of the cloth masks and especially since now we’re receiving more requests from non-profits as well,” said Fields. "United Way can certainly be an avenue even to get information on where to go with them."

Fields says they can help with not only who needs masks, but also what kind of masks are needed.

"Especially for the hospitals, that it’s cotton masks that it’s masks that have been laundered in a non-perfumes detergent things like that so it’s certainly those things that are important to know,” said Fields.

With more agencies putting out the call for help on social media, she says there's less of a disconnect now, but urges if people are confused on how to help, there are many resources, just reach out.

"The other part is people not knowing how to make the masks but maybe they would be willing to donate cloth and so certainly anyone can contact us at United of Johnson and Washington counties to make that connection," Fields said.