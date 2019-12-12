Local organizations provide free meals to Cedar Rapids murder victim family

Eight-hour long days, sometimes more, in the courtroom listening to testimony and re-living tragedy. That's been Freida Harris-Hobbs’ life these past two weeks.

"It's a great feeling to leave and have a hot meal waiting for you," she said.

A hot meal is something simple, but something she says that has taken away the stress from the trial of her son's accused killer that started last Monday.

Ezekiel Phillips Jr. was charged in a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex last year. The shooting happened at the Pointe Apartments in Cedar Rapids - where investigators say Phillips shot 27-year-old Tyrice Douglas and 19-year-old Mone Dotson. Douglas died several months later.

It’s heartbreaking situations like those that inspired Renee and Larry Pinkston to volunteer with New Covenant Bible Church - that partners with Horizons to provide meals to families of homicide victims during trials.

"It’s so helpful the fact that they have a quiet place to just interact with one another and come down from the tension of the trial," said Renee.

The victim's advocate through Horizons' Survivors of Homicide Victims (SOHV) program lets them know when families need help.

"There are more victims than the person. It ripples to the family and it's a real-time of sorrow and need for that kind of embrace. Meals are one thing that allows people to be together and show love for each other," said Larry.

Harris- Hobbs says it's a big help financially and emotionally.

"Some days it’s a lot of people and we don’t want to go to different places, and we don’t have to figure out where to go. We have one set place that’s feeding the whole family and that’s just a tremendous help," she said.

During the noon recess, it's not just a time to eat, but for a place for families to ask the homicide advocate questions or voice concerns about the trial.

“We do everything from helping with funeral arrangements, getting families set up with victim compensation and counseling," said Penny Galvin, Horizons’ Violent Crime Homicide Advocate. "Families get thrown into a whole new world they never asked to be part of. Families are re-living this every day of the trial."

The Pinkstons say the number of trials they help with vary any given year, but even helping just one family is a blessing, and hearing just how much it helps is the reason they will continue.

"One of the moms (we helped) referred to scripture, and said what Christ said, When I was hungry, you fed me, and when I was homeless, you took me in. They felt like we ministered to them, and that was such incentive to keep doing it," said Renee.

The service is only for homicide trials taking place in Linn County.

Closing arguments for this trial took place on Thursday.