Local organization working to close achievement gaps in Cedar Rapids schools

The African American Museum of Iowa and the NAACP have spent the past 8 months figuring out ways to close an achievement gap in Cedar Rapids schools.

Community leaders met to discuss ways to close an achievement gap in local schools on Sunday, August 25, 2019 (KCRG)

The groups say they wanted to take action after seeing a report on the Cedar Rapids Community School District website, showing minority students are struggling more with test scores.

They launched a series of forums called, "Not Without Me" to try and engage people within schools.

The forums started back in February.

Since then, the group identified that making parents feel welcome plays a big part in student’s learning.

“It's soft things, like being welcoming and embracing to parents when they come into the schools, and asking parents for their assistance in ways they maybe haven't been asked before, communicating better with students and with parents, understanding others may not have access to internet or cell phones, and finding other ways to communicate with parents,” explained Lanisha Cassell, executive director at the African American Museum of Iowa.

The groups will present their findings on September 23rd, hoping to implement changes this school year.

