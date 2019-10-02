Local orchard trying to keep up with hard seltzer demand

Wilson’s Orchard in Iowa City recently jumped into the hard seltzer market.

Owner Paul Rasch said the orchard is known for its cider and already had the equipment to make the alcoholic seltzer. He said he was surprised at how fast it started selling is now having a hard time keeping up with production.

“Everybody’s tastes are different and I think the one thing that we’re learning is that Americans taste in food and taste and alcohol is diversifying,” said Rasch.

Rasch said you can buy their products at Hy-Vee.

