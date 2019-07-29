Local libraries expanding as area communities grow

Several libraries in Eastern Iowa are expanding their buildings due to a growing community need.

(KCRG)

The Marion Public Library recently announced it will build a new, larger library across the street from the current one, in the Katz parking lot.

The library’s board agreed Monday on a budget of $18 million, and they are planning to start forming a building steering committee to decide the specifics of the building.

The Hiawatha Public Library is also expanding, with a plan to add 22,000 square feet to its current building. These expansions fight back against the idea that public libraries are dying out. Hiawatha Public Library Director Jeaneal Weeks said it’s actually the exact opposite.

“The difficult thing to do is to convince people who don’t use libraries that libraries are well used. That has been my experience. Libraries are not dying out. We have always been, through history, in the business of providing information,” said Weeks.

The first phase of the Hiawatha Public Library project is scheduled to be finished in December, with the rest finishing in May. Once completed, the library will add two levels, more parking space, and several smaller rooms for community meetings, study space, and conferences.