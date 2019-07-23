Local law enforcement, substance abuse centers seeing an increase in methamphetamine

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has seen an increase in the number of methamphetamine busts in the Midwest so far this year, and both local law enforcement and area treatment centers say they have seen an increase in the number of people using and being caught with methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Agency-Omaha Divison, out of Nebraska, covers five states, including Iowa. It reported that through June it has already collected approximately 1,437 pounds of meth. That amounts to an increase of 31 percent from last year and about 200 pounds away from surpassing last year's overall total of 1,639 pounds.

Area treatment centers say that problem is clearly displayed here in Iowa. At Prelude Behavioral Services in Iowa City, counselors said they have seen an increase in the number of people searching treatment from methamphetamine. The staff there said meth is close to being their top drug-of-choice for their patients and that has continuously gone up in recent years.

"Right now, our primary drug of choice among the patients is alcohol at 38 percent of the patients," Ron Berg, the CEO for Prelude Behavioral Services in Iowa City, said. "Methamphetamine is second at 35 percent. And that's about two times higher than it was, say, six or seven years ago."

Berg said seeing the number of increased drug seizures may not entirely solve the problem of people using it. He believes while busting potential manufacturers is key, it is not solving the overall problem. Most of what is on the streets in Iowa is not being made in Iowa.

"Methamphetamines have always been brought into the state," Berg said. "There's always some manufacturing, I don't want to say that, but that's been a small part of the supply for the methamphetamine that's used in the state. The vast majority has always been brought in from outside."

Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel, from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, said their task force is seeing a similar trend, but the meth that is brought in is much stronger.

"We're seeing more ice, more higher purity methamphetamine," Kunkel said. "It's rare any more to find locally-manufactured meth."

Kunkel said their office has also seen an increase similar to the one at the regional level from the DEA Omaha Division.

"Their meth seizures have seen increases over the last five years, and we're also seeing more of that meth activity at the street level," Kunkel said.

According to Berg, drug use and addiction is never going away. He said the best way to reverse the trend, however, is to continue to talk about treatment and recovery, regardless of what drug someone chooses to abuse.