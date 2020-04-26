Local job coach hopes to help struggling small businesses get through COVID 19

Businesses have had to change how they operate as COVID 19 continues to spread throughout the state of Iowa. Small business owners said getting the word about those changes has been difficult.

“It’s weird not seeing the students walking around and filling but our dining area,” said Pop’s BBQ owner Eric Erwin.

Erwin has had to cut down on hours and the number of staff he employs. He said business has been down about 40%, but thanks to a simple green sign displaying the words “we are open” in the window, he also seeing customers he’s never seen before.

“We’ve probably seen 300-400 new customers in the past week,” Erwin said.

That sign shows people how they can order from Pop’s BBQ, but it isn’t just Erwin with a sign. The whole idea was thought up by job coach Lee Ibeen.

“What's the first question that comes to your head when you're driving down the road, especially if you’re hungry?" he asked. "I wonder if that restaurant is open."

Ibeen has been handing the signs out to small businesses all over Eastern Iowa for about a week; however, he says the simple sign in the window isn’t enough.

“I would do Facebook live events. I would do direct mail pieces and I would even call them on the phone,” he said. “Just tell your customers that you're thinking of them, how are you guys doing and we can't wait to see you when we get back.”

Erwin said he isn’t worried just yet. He’s taking operations day-by-day, but the efforts of Ibeen, the signs and so many in the community are helping during these uncertain times even if sales are down.

“I can't believe how much they rallied behind all the small businesses,” Erwin said.