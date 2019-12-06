Local holiday spirit spreads from Tiffin to Washington, D.C.

Eastern Iowa holiday spirit is spreading all the way to Washington, D.C.

Artwork from students at Clear Creek Amana Middle School in Tiffin is now on display near the White House.

Every year, one school in each state is selected to participate in the "America Celebrates" display which surrounds the National Christmas Tree. Each state has its own tree as part of the display, and from each tree hang ornaments made by students from the selected school.

This year, students at CCA Middle School's Art Club painted 24 ornaments for the Iowa tree, each of which had to be Iowa-themed in some way.

"We started out brainstorming as a group and doing some research. We got our Chromebooks out, and they looked up things about Iowa, and we found out a lot of fun facts about Iowa that were cool things," art teacher Molly Ray said.

"I usually don't really share my art, but knowing that all of these people are going to see my art is exciting because it kind of shows that I'm stepping out of my boundaries," added eighth-grader Grace Huch.

The ornaments will be on display through the New Year.