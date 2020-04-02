A recent study is looking at how well people in the United States are social distancing by using cell phone location and the amount of distance people are traveling. That state of Iowa received a C grade.

Local health officials say Iowa's C rating in a recent study isn't justified

“Social distancing has its ups and downs,” said Kelsey Boyer of Cedar Rapids. “It’s good to spend time with family and I’m working from home.”

Boyer has been doing her best to social distance but said people can do a better job.

“I go to the grocery store and the parking lot is full as if nothing is happening,” she said.

The data was collected a company called Unacast collected the information. It is comparing the travel efforts to that of Italy which is seeing a lower number of cases of positive cases of COVID 19 since social distancing efforts were put into place.

Linn County itself received a grade of B- with data showing drivers are on the road 40-55% less.

“I think we can do a better job with stricter guidelines,” Boyer said.

Local health officials said the data isn’t a fair representation of rural states such as Iowa.

“Many of our individuals that live in the state of Iowa are driving a great distance to get to work,” said Linn County Department of Public Health Clinical Branch Supervisor Heather Meador. “We have a lot of people who live in rural areas in the county and they might have to drive to Cedar Rapids or Iowa City for work.”

Meador said the state and county don’t have a way to measure if people are social distancing, but said people can look at the number of influenza cases.

“We’re seeing a decrease in the number of those cases and I think that’s a great thing to look at with social distancing,” she said.

At the end of the day, Boyer said she just wants people to take the idea of social distancing seriously.

“People need to be more responsible for themselves and realize how it impacts other people,” said Boyer.

