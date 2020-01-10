Local hardware stores prepared ahead of winter storm

Local hardware stores say the slick conditions have ice melt flying off the shelves Friday night.

Over at Ace Hardware in Mount Vernon, the owner says that's been the big seller as people prepare for the conditions. He says their shelves have been stocked since the beginning of the season with all the necessary winter gear but people have been waiting until the snow comes to get things like shovels. Friday, however, they've seen a spike in business.

"A lot of people get off work and grab a bag of ice melt. This morning was a little slow on the ice melt, but by lunchtime, we picked up and things have been taking off from there,” said Owner Andy Pasker.

He also wants to remind homeowners who maybe haven’t taken the steps to winterize their homes and vehicles to do so. He says sealing your windows with plastic and changing your furnace filter are some of the key things.

He says some safety advice to remember is to leave a kit in your car with a sleeping bag and other essentials in case you get stuck or stranded and to travel slowly, but if possible staying off the road is always the best option.

