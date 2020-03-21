Local gyms make adjustments due to COVID-19

At Heat Yoga Studios in North Liberty, the doors closed to the public on March 16th, putting instructors in a unique situation about how to continue their business.

"This is brand new and we're still learning as we go as far as how the program works and how to make it the best experience for our clients as well," said Owner Beth McClelland.

McClelland decided to start live-streaming classes from the studio's website and with the application Zoom. Its a less intimate setting, which is an appreciated atmosphere for yoga participants, but it was necessary due to COVID-19 concerns.

McClelland says there is a learning curve for both the instructors and clients in this new way of practicing yoga. Her biggest emphasis is being able to provide a community feel for all of those involved in the stream.

"We're talking with people, we're reconnecting and that's one of the things that's really big is connection," McClelland said.

Unlike most gyms, who are learning to provide information online, Grit Gym in Iowa City has been posting instructional videos online for over five years and have an established following.

"We're closed and it really stinks," said Owner Adam Reese. "I can't wait to be open again but at the same time I'm glad that we have this."

While Grit Gym already is established virtually, Reese says the gym is trying new things to keep people engaged while they are stuck at home.

"There is something to this whole being able to interact with each other," Reese said. "To have that community aspect, I think we underestimate that."