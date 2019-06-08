Local group raises awareness on gun violence

People across the country wore orange on Saturday for national gun violence awareness day. That includes here in eastern Iowa.

The Johnson County chapter of Mom's Demand Action held a rally at College Green Park in Iowa City Saturday morning.

They then marched to the Iowa City Farmers’ Market to talk to people about their organization.

They say they are pushing for stricter gun laws.

"Not against the second amendment,” said Lorraine Whittington with Moms Demand Action. “What we really want to see is some gun sense legislation. We recognize that no act that we can do, no legislation is going to solve all the gun violence in this country, but if we can save a few lives, that's what we're after.”

People will continue wearing orange all weekend to raise awareness on gun violence

