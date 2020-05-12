Florists experience downturn in business due to coronavirus, missing key dates

Around this time of year florists typically have a boom in business with weddings, prom, and Mother's Day, but the continued spread of the novel coronavirus has put a dent in their business.

Flowers sit in a cooler at Butt's Florist on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Butt's Florist in Dubuque is a local shop and they say business is definitely down compared to usual. Even with curbside pickup and contactless deliveries there just aren't as many events that need flowers right now.

Bryan Fitting, owner of Butt's, said Mother's Day was pretty good considering the circumstances.

"Our business is down. You know we're hoping for a good Mother's Day. The numbers aren't all in but I think it was a good Mother's Day, not record-setting but it wasn't a flop either," Fitting said. "So that was a good positive to have this past week. We're hoping as things improve our business will continue to improve."

Fitting says they feel fortunate that the business has been able to be open for the majority of the lockdown.