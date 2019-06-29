Local farmers react to USDA corn survey

A recent crop survey released by the United States Department of Agriculture shows more corn has been planted this year than in 2018 but some farmers say that information isn’t reliable at this point.

Farmers are still playing catch up after a late start because of snow later in the season and heavy rains.

This week the USDA released a survey saying farmers had planted over 91 million acres of corn this year. That is higher than last year’s 89 million acres, but farmers say those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

“What went wrong with the survey,” asked longtime farmer Denny Sejkora of Marion.

Sejkora says you need to really read the fine print to understand where the data was collected.

“Out of that surveyed acreages they reported only 83 million had planted and there were another 15 million acres that were intended to be planted,” he said, “They may or may not have planted corn.”

The old saying ‘knee high by the 4th of July’ hasn’t been relevant in a long time; farmers say they would like to see their crop around shoulder height this time of year.

“Corn is a lot further behind than we’re used to,” said Nate Hofmann of Marion. “We are used to seeing tassels by the 4th and we just aren’t going to see that this year.”

When the USDA released those numbers corn prices went down. Lucky for Sejkora, he made some changes before prices dropped. Hofmann, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

“Unfortunately, I have a little left to sell,” he said. “I was gonna ride the wave a little longer.”

The USDA says they will conduct another survey this month and put those results out in August.