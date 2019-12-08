Local effort encourages people to gift kindness this holiday season

Whether it’s something big like buying someone's layaway, or something as simple as sharing an appreciation for your mail carrier, it's the thought that counts and Tina Kerslake, the Owner of Sweetopia is planning to bring smiles to many faces with a simple act of kindness.

"We're doing leave notes of encouragement on random cars," said Kerslake. "We’re going to pick cars out as we’re walking to and from work, and we’re going to leave notes on the car just saying Merry Christmas, and Have a wonderful holiday. We’re also encouraging them to come over and take a card too and pay it forward."

Kerslake is just one of many joining in on the effort that is part of Lindale Mall's holiday initiative - encouraging people to gift kindness this year.

"We have a wall filled with different acts of kindness that you can choose from," said Lia Pontarelli, Marketing Director of Lindale Mall. “While it is a joyous time, it can also be very stressful for many people and doing something nice for someone might bring joy."

Stacy Stastny is a volunteer who serves with the ARC of East Central Iowa. She is giving to those at the local hospital she works at.

“I am going to put a tip in the tip jar of a local coffee shop,” said Stastny."That would be quite easy for me to do, is to walk by there on a daily basis and I can drop some extra change or a couple of bills in their tip jar for them."

The initiative is a new effort, and one that may perhaps be the biggest help for a chosen local non-profit, that will win $1,000 at the end of it.

"Every year throughout the entire year, non-profits are trying to make ends meet but especially during the holiday season, when they are trying to make those year-end goals and have those year-end donations come in," said Pontarelli.

To help, you're encouraged to take a picture documenting the act, post it on Instagram and tag shoplindale, as well as the non-profit you pick.

"And use our hashtag, gift kindness challenge and at the end of the season we're going to go through the entries and pick a winner," Pontarelli said.

People like Kerslake say it's an opportunity to give to a cause close to her heart.

"Breast Cancer. We have a lot of family and friends that have had it so we are a big supporter of breast cancer," she said.

"I would choose the Arc of East Central Iowa where I am volunteering at to donate to," said Stastny.

The hope is it can be a chain reaction inspiring others to spread kindness, as well.

"Maybe they will do something special for somebody because you did something for them, and then everybody in the community will be doing nice things for each other," Pontarelli said.

