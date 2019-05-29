Local distilleries pushing lawmakers to extend tax break set to expire

The Craft Beverage Modernization Act that was part of the tax bill Republicans passed in 2017 is set to expire at the end of the year. The owner of Cedar Ridge Distillery in Swisher, Jeff Quint, said that could have a big effect on distilleries across the country.

The extra cash helped the distillery make investments to expand the business. Quint said he will have to make changes if the tax cut ends. He'll attend a meeting in Washington D.C with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley next week.

Quint says the distillery saved $1.80 per bottle on bourbon because of the tax break. Overall, that saved hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. They used that money to add second and third shifts to make whiskey around the clock. Quint said the extra production is needed to remain a player in the bourbon business.

"If it doesn't get passed, clearly we have to pull back,” said Quint. “Either pull back somewhere, either in our production, staffing for production or either in our selling and marketing expense, but we will definitely have to make it up somewhere."

Quint said hundreds of new distilleries launched because of the tax breaks. He fears for the future of some of those newer businesses if it's passed.

“Along with my colleague Senator Ron Wyden, I recently announced that the Senate Finance Committee has formed five task forces, made up of bipartisan members of the committee, to examine tax provisions that either already expired or will expire between December 31, 2017, and December 31 of this year," Senator Grassley said in a statement to TV9. "The Craft Beverage Modernization Act is included among those provisions. As a past co-sponsor of the legislation, I’ve supported its extension, and I look forward to any recommendations from the taskforces regarding these provisions on which there is consensus.”