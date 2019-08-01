Local colleges plants "Green Roof"

A private college in Cedar Rapids is doing its part to try and keep Iowa’s waterways clean.

Last weekend, Coe College planted a “Green Roof” on top of the Gage Memorial Union building. They planted special kinds of plants that require little water or maintenance. The hope is to keep water from running off onto the campus’ three miles of sidewalk.

“These plants will help us in a lot of different places to keep the water from going into the storm drains,” said Grounds Manager Chad Sunner.

In the past, the school has put in “rain gardens”. Essentially, the gardens hold water from making its way to the storm drains as well.

