Local cleaning services struggle to find cleaning supplies

A number of local cleaning companies said they are having a hard time ordering cleaning supplies because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced two new cases of COVID 19 in the state of Iowa bringing the total to 16 statewide. 14 of those are in Johnson County.

Jayme Salkowski, the owner of JJ Cleaning in Marion, said she started ordering months of extra supplies after she saw the outbreak in China. She said they have enough to clean the high traffic areas in the homes and residential buildings, buts said she wouldn’t have been able to get what she needed if she waited until the Coronavirus came to Iowa.

“We have looked into getting additional disinfectant cleaner because we would like to offer our clients a disinfecting plan, and we were going old there is at least a two to three-week wait and that’s if they can get it,” she said.

Salkowski said she will offer to do extra cleaning for the more than 130 clients she serves.

