Employers filled the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Centre on Thursday trying to help fill the need for workers while also giving young adults a chance to learn how to apply and interview for a job.

Local businesses share interview secrets with young adults

From learning how to tie a tie to filling out an application, dozens of 16-21-year-olds met with potential employers. Employers said they had the opening they needed to fill and they wanted to show students how to apply. That’s something those with the city said are more important now than ever.

“Just making sure you are a little bit more comfortable with conversations and other ‘soft’ skills are becoming more important than learning how to do the hard skills,” said Liz Hubing, Iowa City Area Business Partnerships Community leadership.

